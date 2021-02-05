StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 1,461 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 65.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $5,861,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.06. 58,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,949. The company has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

