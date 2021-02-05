StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 1,584 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.65. 48,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,135,356. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

