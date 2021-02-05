StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 964 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 257,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 168,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

