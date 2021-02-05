StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 6,593 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 109.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 639,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,668,000 after buying an additional 452,519 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 599,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,528,000 after buying an additional 298,879 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,053,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,834,000 after buying an additional 174,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $108.15. 10,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,165. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.