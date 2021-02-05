StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Danaher by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 409,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.45. 8,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,581. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

