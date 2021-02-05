StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $9.28 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 6.0% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,307 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

