StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 205,800 shares of company stock worth $860,624. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

