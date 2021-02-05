StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 13,400 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.75. 1,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,969. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

