StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 1,622 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.96. 2,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,147. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

