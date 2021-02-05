StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 458 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,957,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equinix by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Equinix by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 58,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $744.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $711.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $746.56.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.