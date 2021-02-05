Strs Ohio Acquires 6,600 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,213,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

