Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $235.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.89. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $244.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

