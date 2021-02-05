Strs Ohio Buys 12,200 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 180.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CL King lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,964.02 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

