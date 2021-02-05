Strs Ohio Buys 588 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ResMed by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221,840 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ResMed by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ResMed by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 121,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $204.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.76.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $506,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,141,941.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,367. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

