Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 21,839 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,839 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 19.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Popular by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 93,702 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Popular by 56.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BPOP. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $62.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.