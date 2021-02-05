Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

