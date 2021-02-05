Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1,139.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

