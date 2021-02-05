Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 347.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $169.84 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $184.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.40.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $17,509,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $498,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,683. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

