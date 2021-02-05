Strs Ohio Has $1.19 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Celsius by 559.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

CELH opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 847.26 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

