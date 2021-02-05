Strs Ohio Has $1.22 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in MongoDB by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 6.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,242,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $3,863,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at $33,714,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,995 shares of company stock valued at $44,269,646. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $396.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -90.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $419.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.