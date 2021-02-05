Strs Ohio Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $13,774,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $890,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $96.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $109.98.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.