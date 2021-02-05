Strs Ohio Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Inphi during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi during the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inphi alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHI opened at $165.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.27.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.