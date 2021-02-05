Strs Ohio Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 56.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $1,105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 1,799.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Novavax by 14.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NVAX opened at $280.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average is $120.41. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $297.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $211.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.69.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.