Strs Ohio Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 264,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.75.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

