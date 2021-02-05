Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 733,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,978 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 52,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.79 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

