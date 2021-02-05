Strs Ohio Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,322,000 after buying an additional 61,302 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

NYSE CLH opened at $81.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

