Strs Ohio Purchases 10,931 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1,559.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,502,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after acquiring an additional 237,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $112.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.22. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $120.11.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

