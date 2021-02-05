Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $865,090,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,989,000.

CHNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

