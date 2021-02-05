Strs Ohio Sells 12,669 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after buying an additional 821,795 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 194,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after purchasing an additional 112,691 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

OZK stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

