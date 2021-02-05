Strs Ohio Sells 53,605 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,605 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,358,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 118,655 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth $1,198,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

