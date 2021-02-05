Strs Ohio Sells 6,100 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Steven Madden by 107.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $39.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.