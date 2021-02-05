Strs Ohio Takes $1.26 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,178,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.