Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Genpact by 3.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on G shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. Genpact’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

