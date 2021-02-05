Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 274.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $89,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,208 shares in the company, valued at $19,644,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 11,198 shares of company stock valued at $883,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.