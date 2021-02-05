Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Stryker by 4.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $239.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

