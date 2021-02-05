Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $736,171.27 and $5,299.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.95 or 0.01220327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00053827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.82 or 0.06089137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

