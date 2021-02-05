Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $22,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

BA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,524. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.81. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

