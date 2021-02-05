Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $18.71 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,893,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 21,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $491.78. 30,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.78 and its 200 day moving average is $456.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

