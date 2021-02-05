Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $29.25 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $212.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,667. The firm has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.53. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

