Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $64.01. 205,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,288. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $188.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

