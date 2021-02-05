Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.69 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,106 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $106.71. 20,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,934. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

