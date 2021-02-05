Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $29,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $3,401,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 46,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.32. The company had a trading volume of 113,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,109. The firm has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

