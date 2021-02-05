Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.93. 102,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

