Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after buying an additional 517,050 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,199,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $148.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,832. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.33. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,614,798 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

