Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 312.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,830 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $20,364,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $83.79. 147,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

