Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 10,597 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.09. 135,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,864 shares of company stock worth $3,541,892. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.