Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 522 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after purchasing an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,899,000 after purchasing an additional 146,686 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,627. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

