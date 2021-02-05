Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 65 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $24.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,086.38. 35,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,793.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,653.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,116.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

