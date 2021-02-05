Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading 16.1% Higher

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) traded up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.96. 325,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 204,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 11,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $47,884.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,415.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 54,656 shares of company stock worth $238,578 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,478,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

