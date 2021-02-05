Sumokoin Price Hits $0.0386 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $43,228.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00406934 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.